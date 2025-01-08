Adventure Awaits! Urban Air Adventure Park Set To Open In Fort Union, UT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Urban Air Adventure Park Signs Lease to Bring Family Fun and Thrills to Fort Union area

FORT UNION, Utah, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands , has finalized a lease to introduce an exciting new location in Fort Union. This brand-new park, brimming with adventure and family-friendly fun, is projected to open in 2025.

The new Urban Air Fort Union location will deliver top-tier service and a safe, affordable environment that caters to all ages, seven days a week. Spanning over 40,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions including Sky Rider, slides, air court, ropes course, climbing walls, dodgeball, trampolines and more.

"As families seek more opportunities to connect and have fun together, we're excited to bring the Urban Air experience to even more communities," said Tim Sharp, Urban Air Brand President. "Our parks are designed to inspire, energize, and entertain. From unique, cutting-edge attractions to an atmosphere that encourages adventure, Urban Air is here to help families create unforgettable memories."

Urban Air Fort Union will also contribute to the local economy by hiring approximately 70 new employees. Interested individuals can soon apply for a variety of positions. For updates on construction progress, job openings, and special offers, residents can follow the Urban Air Fort Union Facebook page or visit the park's website.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

