Breachlock Unveils Unified Security Testing Platform For Ptaas, ASM, Continuous Pentesting, And Red Teaming

Eliminating the inefficiencies, silos, unnecessary complexity, and coverage gaps that security practitioners have faced with fragmented security tools, the newly unveiled BreachLock Unified integrates findings from Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS ), Attack Surface Management (ASM ), and continuous penetration testing

and red teaming into one cohesive platform. This unified platform offers unparalleled efficiency, transparency, and flexibility to enterprise security teams.

Empathizing with the challenges enterprise security teams face, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal expressed, "Enterprises today face an overwhelming volume of vulnerability findings with little to no context to aid prioritization, hindering their ability to triage and remediate efficiently and strategically," adding "Security practitioners recognize that individual tools and traditional assessment approaches are fragmented, focusing on isolated threats. The demand for a unified platform that integrates security testing tools under a common data model has never been more critical."

BreachLock addresses these challenges head-on with the release of its cutting-edge unified platform, engineered to streamline operations and tackle fragmented security processes. This platform centralizes and enriches vulnerability data harnessing a common data model, enabling precise threat identification, attack path mapping, and comprehensive visibility across an organization's entire attack surface - all in one place.

The BreachLock Unified Platform bridges silos and consolidates disparate tools to deliver a cohesive view of an enterprise's security landscape. Integrating PTaaS, ASM, continuous penetration testing, and Red Team capabilities into one unified platform provides centralized control and visibility of your entire attack surface. This approach boosts operational efficiency, offers complete transparency of the testing scope, and maximizes the impact of security strategies.

At its core, the BreachLock Unified Platform features an intuitive and technically robust Dashboard that delivers real-time insights into an enterprise's security posture. This central hub is designed for both granular analysis by security practitioners and high-level visibility for CISOs and decision-makers, enabling comprehensive measurement of security program effectiveness and ROI.

Some of the key technical capabilities include:



Unified Asset Discovery: Ensuring no critical assets are overlooked, exposed assets are aggregated and identified through Data Breaches and Domain Discovery scans, providing visibility into the organization's attack surface.



Consolidated Security Findings: Addressing the most impactful threat effectively, the platform consolidates and prioritizes vulnerabilities discovered through manual penetration testing , continuous pentesting, automated scans, and red teaming.



High-Fidelity Vulnerability Context: Greatly enhancing the understanding of a threat and its potential impact, the platform provides comprehensive information on vulnerabilities, affected assets and potential impact, CVSS metrics, Proof of Concept evidence, and remediation strategies.



Credential Breach: Safeguarding sensitive data and user information, compromised credentials are discovered on the Dark Web, offering actionable intelligence to prevent unauthorized access.

Attack Path Validation & Mapping:

By mapping connections between assets, vulnerabilities, and attack steps, teams gain broader context into network vulnerabilities, enabling them to identify high-risk points, prioritize defenses along the shortest or most likely attack paths, and better secure critical assets.

By consolidating assets, vulnerabilities, security findings, and evidentiary data into one unified platform, BreachLock eliminates the inefficiencies of switching between multiple tools and systems, centralizing automated workflows across all solutions. Its advanced automation accelerates the remediation lifecycle and enhances reporting accuracy, enabling organizations to respond to threats faster and more effectively.

High-fidelity data sharing across security teams fosters collaborative decision-making, ensuring that security measures are driven by real-world threat intelligence and their potential operational impacts. The platform's technical depth allows users to pinpoint vulnerable assets, understand their criticality, and implement tailored defenses with precision.

The BreachLock Unified Platform represents a transformative leap in cybersecurity. By merging innovative technology with practical expertise, BreachLock enables organizations to take control of their attack surface, reduce operational complexity, and strengthen their defenses where it matters most. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, BreachLock remains committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions that empower security teams to safeguard their organizations with confidence.

