Fido Acquires Binbettr, The Largest STR-Centric Trash Valet Operator In North Carolina

- Justin Pera, CEO of FidoAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fido , a company dedicated to simplifying operations for short-term rental (STR) operators, has announced the acquisition of North Carolina's largest bin-to-curb trash valet provider, BinBettr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.For Fido CEO Justin Pera, the acquisition felt like a full-circle moment. "It was like acquiring an earlier version of ourselves. Fido's first service was the same as BinBettr's-making sure trash bins were out the night before collection and back the next day. As we grew, we saw even more ways to provide value to our customers. This acquisition allows us to bring those additional services to a key market where customer-centric standards are already in place."Beyond its core bin-to-curb service, Fido now offers monthly maintenance inspections, pre- and post-stay inspections, and on-demand junk removal, with more services set to launch in 2025. This acquisition highlights Fido's broader mission to provide seamless, end-to-end operational support for STR operators nationwide."North Carolina is a fantastic market for short-term rentals, and we're excited to bring our expertise and innovative approach to support property managers across the state," Pera added, emphasizing Fido's continued search for expansion opportunities.To learn more about Fido, visit .About FidoFido is a property manager's best friend. As the nation's only service provider offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the operational challenges of short-term rental operators, Fido is redefining support for the vacation rental industry.

