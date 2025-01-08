RÉMY MARTIN & ARTIST HUANG YUXING WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE SNAKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing gift collection features collectible limited-edition presentations of Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. The design of each is inspired by Huang Yuxing's vibrant painting Majestic Serpentine that brings its positive to the Rémy Martin Lunar New Year limited edition products.

A series of cocktails dedicated to the Year of the Snake has also been announced, each designed to celebrate the serpent's characteristics and amplify the positive energy of the Lunar New Year.

MAJESTIC SERPENTINE DECODED

The Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing collection features unique gift boxes, XO and 1738 Accord Royal bottles inspired by the artists' highly symbolic Majestic Serpentine. Huang Yuxing's artwork brings the new zodiac creature to Rémy Martin's cognac in France, with a landscape drawing on the multitude of aromas and richness of the Cognac terroir, beautifully capturing the essence of nature's brilliance.

At the heart of the painting is the mythical serpent, a creature associated with good fortune, authority, longevity, and wisdom in the Chinese calendar. In

an explosion of vibrant colors, the serpent

winds upwards through majestic undulating mountains and hills, representing the exceptional terroir of Grande and Petite Champagne in Cognac where Rémy Martin exclusively sources its grapes. The artist's signature bubbles echo the precious fruits at the center of the cognac-making process. The flowing river symbolizes a legacy of outstanding eaux-de-vie from the two regions of Cognac, prized for their elegance and aging potential: key to Rémy Martin's quality. The serpent's upward motion draws on the progressive nature of the House, continuously moving forward to new heights. A kaleidoscope of jewel-like, yet harmonising, colors reflect the rich, multi-facetted aromas that characterize Rémy Martin's cognacs, as well as the vibrant festivities of the Lunar New Year.

RÉMY MARTIN XO

Celebrating the Year of the Snake, Huang Yuxing's kaleidoscope of brilliant, glowing color and fluid shapes gives Rémy Martin XO's decanter and box a very special festive update. The outer box is decorated with winding serpent motifs, then slides open to reveal its treasure. Inside, the full Majestic Serpentine artwork is revealed in its complete hypnotic glory, bringing a positive spirit and vibrant energy. Within this dazzling setting sits the limited edition Rémy Martin XO decanter: its glass surface decorated with multi-hued elements of Huang Yuxing's artwork, creating an instant collectible to be enjoyed for years to come. At the pinnacle of the collection, Rémy Martin XO is the signature of the Cellar Master who draws from hundreds of eaux-de-vie to create a cognac of exceptional aromatic complexity.

TASTING NOTES

Eye : The ultimate fiery mahogany with opal tones.

Nose : Exceptionally smooth with a powerful yet understated aroma. An explosion of fruity notes like plums and dried figs, candied orange and passion fruit, a hint of honey and floral fragrance like jasmine flowers that delight the olfactory senses.

Taste:

An astonishing generosity, from fresh passion fruit enhanced by deeper notes of ripe autumn fruits (mature fig and candied orange) to spicy notes with a hint of nutmeg and freshly ground hazelnuts. The aromas of XO unfurl gradually throughout the tasting, finishing with gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey and gingerbread.

Body description : Rémy Martin XO is undeniably smooth, full bodied and long lasting.

LUNAR NEW YEAR COCKTAIL - THE XO FU DAO

Fortune and happiness arrive in cocktail form with the XO Fu Dao. Celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Snake, this showcases the harmonious balance of Rémy Martin XO, magnified by the serpent's signature contrasts of passion and calm through the ritual of fire and ice.

Ingredients:

1 3⁄4 oz Rémy Martin XO, 1 big clear ice cube, orange zest

Method: In an XO glass, pour Rémy Martin XO over the ice cube and then express the orange zest over the glass between your thumb and finger while setting the zest alight .

RÉMY MARTIN 1738 ACCORD ROYAL

For the meeting of the Centaur and Snake, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal is presented in a limited edition cannister decorated in Huang Yuxing's vibrant artwork, making this the ideal Lunar New Year gift. This unique blend commemorates the reward of excellence granted by the King Louis XV of France in 1738. Born from the cask, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal undergoes a long barrel toasting to give an extraordinary smooth, oaky experience.

TASTING NOTES

Eye : A shimmering shade of copper, like the color of the cognac pot stills.

Nose:

Generous notes of plum and fig jam rounded out with intense oaky notes of toffee toasted bread & toasted barrels.

Taste : The mellowness of butterscotch, baked spices like cinnamon with hints of dark chocolate.

Body description : Exceptionally round with a creamy aftertaste and concentrated nutty aromas imparted by a careful blend of eaux de vie aged in toasted French oak casks.

LUNAR NEW YEAR COCKTAIL - THE MILE HIGH

A celebration reimagining of the famous Paper Plane cocktail first created by Sam Ross in NYC. The bittersweet caramel/herbal complexity of amaro and Aperol amplify the rich, oaky character of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, and bring a shot of auspicious orange color to the festivities.

Ingredients:

2/3 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 2/3 oz Nonino Quintessentia amaro, 2/3 oz Aperol, 2/3 oz lemon juice, paper plane to garnish

Method:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker, top up with ice and shake vigorously. Strain twice into a chilled coupe glass and serve with a paper plane.

The Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2025 will be available from December 2024 in selected points of sale at the recommended retail price of $224.99 for Rémy Martin XO and $64.99 for Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Born in 1975 in Beijing, where he still lives, Huang Yuxing is a contemporary artist responsible for creating a fantastical universe of his own.

Currently No.4 in the China Hurun 2024 Artist Ranking, the artist earned a degree in mural painting in 2000 from the Beijing Central Academy of Fine Arts and has since then participated in numerous group and solo shows at prestigious galleries and museums around the globe. In 2021 his painting, Seven Treasure Pines, sold for the record price of HK$64 million at Christie's Hong Kong.

Huang Yuxing draws from the classical Chinese elements of water, trees, minerals, landscapes and architecture. With a vibrant palette the artist creates signature crystal-like color striations to amplify his forms and magnify the energy emanating from his paintings. The modification of hues, shapes, and compositions captures the artist's attention, engaging him in a perpetual cycle of refinement. Through this process, the painting gains a vibrant and self-sufficient life, serving as a catalyst for continual growth.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of tradition in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal®, and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit .

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

SOURCE Rémy Martin