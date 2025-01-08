Everything Blockchain Inc. Announces Letter To Shareholders From CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



It is an honor to address you as the new CEO of Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS: EBZT). Stepping into this role at such a transformative time for the company-and for the blockchain and AI sectors-is both a privilege and a responsibility I take seriously.

With over five years in the and experience at Morgan Stanley, I bring a blend of hands-on expertise and a deep understanding of finance and technology. My primary goal is to position Everything Blockchain as a leader in the fields of AI and Web3 while creating tangible, long-term value for you, our shareholders.

A New Era of Growth and Innovation

We are at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market, and our strategy will focus on three key areas:

Leadership Excellence: Our team will combine the innovative energy of emerging talent with the experience and foresight of industry veterans to guide us through this exciting phase.

Core Focus Areas:

AI and Web3 Innovation: Our focus is on incubating AI and Web3 companies that address real-world needs and create value for the long-term.

Global Expansion: By pursuing strategic partnerships and broadening our market presence, we aim to establish Everything Blockchain as a trusted name in the blockchain and AI ecosystems.

Delivering Value to Shareholders

We are committed to turning vision into value. Here's what you can expect:

Shareholder Rewards: We are committed to giving regular dividends paid in cash or cryptocurrency, giving you the choice to directly benefit from our success.

Early Access to AI Opportunities: We are pioneering early access to AI startups via blockchain tokens, positioning our investors to capitalize on cutting-edge technologies.

Focused Growth Strategy: Every decision we make is centered on driving long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.

Recent Progress and What Lies Ahead

2025 marks a pivotal year for Everything Blockchain. We are finalizing our Form 10-Q filing and working closely with auditors to ensure transparency and accuracy. Our strategic realignment, including leadership restructuring, is designed to maximize efficiency and sharpen our focus on high-growth sectors.





These efforts reflect our commitment to innovation, financial discipline, and delivering results. With AI and blockchain evolving rapidly, we are uniquely positioned to seize emerging opportunities and define the future of these industries.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The return of a Trump presidency signals a pivotal era of regulatory clarity and innovation in both artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. This renewed focus on fostering U.S. leadership in emerging technologies presents unprecedented opportunities for Everything Blockchain to thrive. As Donald Trump stated, "I promised to Make America Great Again, this time with crypto." As we embark on this next chapter, I am inspired by the immense potential of Everything Blockchain. Together, with your trust and support, we will redefine what is possible and create lasting impact in the markets we serve.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is identifying the most critical challenges and opportunities within the AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sectors. We invest in, innovate, and develop cutting-edge solutions that empower investors and drive the evolution of global industries., please visit





Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as“anticipate”,“seek”, intend”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan” or similar phrases may be deemed“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.









