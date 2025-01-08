Biodiversity Initiative: Reactions To The Rejection

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Our reporters, Zeno Zoccatelli and Christian Raaflaub, have been speaking to both the initiative committee and the group opposing the referendum.



Deutsch de Biodiversitätsinitiative: Reaktionen auf das Nein Original Read more: Biodiversitätsinitiative: Reaktionen auf das Nei

Français fr Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la biodiversité Read more: Les réactions au ((non)) à l'initiative sur la biodiversite

Italiano it Iniziativa sulla biodiversità: le reazioni al“no” popolare Read more: Iniziativa sulla biodiversità: le reazioni al“no” popolar Español es Las reacciones al“No” a la Iniciativa sobre Biodiversidad Read more: Las reacciones al“No” a la Iniciativa sobre Biodiversida

This content was published on September 22, 2024 - 18:07 1 minute Christian Raaflaub , Zeno Zoccatelli , Carlo Pisani