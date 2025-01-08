PEET's COFFEE KICKSTARTS NEW YEAR WITH LATTES HIGH IN PROTEIN AND WINTER SIPS RICH IN VITAMINS C & D

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Vanilla Latte: Whipped to perfection, it contains a sweet vanilla flavor and protein, making for the perfect way to pamper your taste buds and your day.



Golden Latte: Crafted with smooth whey protein, creamy texture meets rich flavor as this signature latte delivers a velvety body that's as satisfying as it is energizing.

Matcha Latte: Get ready to power up as our classic, authentic, and earthy matcha green tea meets the creamy texture of perfectly steamed milk and is enriched with an excellent source of protein.

Sparkling Sips: Each bubbly beverage is rich

in Vitamins C & D to help support a healthy immune system.



Golden Immunity Sparkling Lemonade: Flavored with elderberry and cascara extract, these sparkling drinks also contain an excellent source of Vitamins C & D to brighten your day. Sparkling Citrus Immunity Black Tea: This bubbly pick-me-up blends bold black tea, a zesty splash of citrus, and is high in Vitamins C & D - a delicious way to stay energized and feel your best.

"With Gen Z giving rise to trends like protein coffee or 'proffee,' our Vitality Menu is a game-changing way to fuel the new year," said Kristina Roach, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "We've found a way to combine the energizing power of coffee with the lasting benefits of protein and Vitamins C & D to keep your spirits strong - without sacrificing flavor."

Peet's winter offerings get even better with two standout additions. The first is the fan-favorite Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, revamped with

stacks of savory ImpossibleTM Sausage, fluffy JUST Egg, and melty vegan cheddar between a perfectly seasoned everything bagel thin. Also joining the lineup is the beloved Ethiopian Super Natural blend, celebrated for over 20 years for its vibrant notes of wild blueberries, white flower, and candied citron sweetness.

Can't make it to one of Peet's coffeebars? With versatile favorites like Ultra Coffee Concentrate or the vibrant blends of the Bright Collection , you can easily create your own barista-style beverages. Simply add your preferred protein shake to the finished product and enjoy a 'proffee' right from your kitchen!

Peet's new menu is available now at coffeebars nationwide, and on January 10-12, you can snag 50% off a second drink*. Additionally, keep an eye out for other exciting products that'll be hitting stores as part of the launch, like Ripple Kids On-The-Go Plant-Based Chocolate Milk and poppi Soda in Strawberry Lemon Soda & Raspberry Rose flavors.



*Buy one Winter Limited Time Offer Beverage (Vanilla Latte with Protein, Golden Latte with Protein, Matcha Latte with Protein, Sparkling Citrus Immunity, Sparkling Golden Immunity) and get one Winter Limited Time Offer Beverage of equal or lesser value for 50% off price. Offer valid from 01/10/25 - 01/12/25 at participating Peet's retail coffeebar locations only, and excludes peets purchases, Peet's locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Peet's reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not valid on prior purchases.

