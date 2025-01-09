Afghan Director's The Sharp Edge Of Peace Screens At European Parliament

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The film“The Sharp Edge of Peace” by Afghan director Roya Sadat was screened on Monday night, November 18, at the European Parliament headquarters.

The filmmakers noted that the production of this documentary began in 2020, during the peace negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban, and was completed earlier this year.

Several diplomats and members of the European Parliament gathered at the institution's headquarters in Brussels to watch“The Sharp Edge of Peace.”

The has been described as a powerful and inspiring visual narrative of the struggles of Afghan women.

The creators of this documentary have called it“a strong visual document” that confronts viewers with both the hidden and visible realities surrounding peace negotiations.

Previously,“The Sharp Edge of Peace” was introduced by renowned Hollywood actress Meryl Streep during an event at the United Nations.

Directed by Roya Sadat and produced by Leslie Thomas, the film is a collaborative production of Roya Film House and Mira Studio.

The documentary has also been showcased at film festivals in Canada and India, receiving international recognition.

The screening of this film at the European Parliament underscores the importance of global awareness about the challenges Afghan women face.

It serves as a poignant reminder of their resilience and the need for continued advocacy for their rights.

Through its vivid storytelling and global reach,“The Sharp Edge of Peace” has become a symbol of hope and a call to action for peace and equality in Afghanistan. Its impact continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

