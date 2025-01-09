California Wildfires: 5 Dead, 1,000 Homes Destroyed

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) For the second consecutive day, uncontrollable wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed homes and buildings, forcing tens of thousands of residents from various neighborhoods, including Hollywood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Sylmar, and Pasadena to evacuate. At least five people have died.

In response to the escalating fires, U.S. President Joe Biden approved California Governor's request to declare a state of emergency. Biden also ordered assistance to support relief efforts in affected communities, helping survivors access resources and recovery facilities.

The first major fire, named“Palisades Fire,” broke out early Tuesday in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains and had burned almost 16,000 hectares by Wednesday afternoon. It reportedly destroyed nearly 300 homes, mainly in the affluent Pacific Palisades area.

The second major fire, known as the“Eaton Fire,” began at 2:55 PM in Altadena, near the Angeles National Forest, and had consumed over 10,000 hectares by Wednesday afternoon. Between 200 to 500 structures were either destroyed or damaged by the fire.

The third major fire,“Hurst Fire,” started at 10:30 PM in Sylmar, the northernmost area of Los Angeles, burning more than 500 hectares by Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, prompting mandatory evacuation orders. The blaze spread across nearly 10 hectares and was pushed south by strong northern winds.

Firefighters in Los Angeles face nearly insurmountable challenges, with strong winds, low humidity, and a shortage of water resources hindering their ability to control the fires. City water systems are functioning but are designed for urban, not wildfire, scenarios.

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustine expressed hope that the mild wind conditions would improve efforts to control the Eaton Fire. The fire had already burned over 10,600 hectares, and the team aimed to gain better control with air support and additional resources.

As the fires continue to rage, authorities estimate that the economic damage caused by the wildfires could reach between $52 billion and $57 billion. This devastating situation may become the worst wildfire disaster in California's modern history if the fires continue to cause extensive destruction.

