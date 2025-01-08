Cabinet Of Ministers Approves Updated List Of Prohibited Items On Aircraft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new“List of items and substances prohibited for carriage on board aircraft,” aimed at enhancing security and ensuring the safe and efficient operation of air transportation, Azernews reports.

Prime Ali Asadov signed the resolution, which stems from the Presidential Decree“On the Application of the Law 'On Aviation'” dated December 22, 2023. The resolution, adopted on February 15, 2024, aims to regulate the carriage of restricted items in passenger hand luggage, checked baggage, cargo, and mail shipments. It also seeks to minimize risks of unlawful interference at airports and foster a culture of aviation security.

The prohibited items include:



Weapons and sharp objects : All types of firearms, cutting or piercing instruments.

Explosive substances and devices : Items capable of causing explosions or significant damage.

Compressed gases and flammable substances : Both liquefied and non-liquefied gases, flammable liquids, and solids.

Toxic and corrosive materials : Poisonous, toxic, and corrosive substances.

Anesthetic (incapacitating) substances and blunt instruments : Items that may be used to harm or incapacitate individuals. Radioactive materials : While generally restricted, some items containing radioactive material may be carried in hand luggage under conditions specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) "Doc 9284, Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air."

The resolution aims to strengthen airport security measures, prevent unlawful acts, and increase public awareness regarding aviation safety protocols.