Cabinet Of Ministers Approves Updated List Of Prohibited Items On Aircraft
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new“List of items and
substances prohibited for carriage on board aircraft,” aimed at
enhancing Aviation security and ensuring the safe and efficient
operation of air transportation, Azernews
reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the resolution, which stems
from the Presidential Decree“On the Application of the Law 'On
Aviation'” dated December 22, 2023. The resolution, adopted on
February 15, 2024, aims to regulate the carriage of restricted
items in passenger hand luggage, checked baggage, cargo, and mail
shipments. It also seeks to minimize risks of unlawful interference
at airports and foster a culture of aviation security.
The prohibited items include:
Weapons and sharp objects : All types of
firearms, cutting or piercing instruments.
Explosive substances and devices : Items
capable of causing explosions or significant damage.
Compressed gases and flammable substances :
Both liquefied and non-liquefied gases, flammable liquids, and
solids.
Toxic and corrosive materials : Poisonous,
toxic, and corrosive substances.
Anesthetic (incapacitating) substances and blunt
instruments : Items that may be used to harm or
incapacitate individuals.
Radioactive materials : While generally
restricted, some items containing radioactive material may be
carried in hand luggage under conditions specified by the
International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) "Doc 9284,
Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by
Air."
The resolution aims to strengthen airport security measures,
prevent unlawful acts, and increase public awareness regarding
aviation safety protocols.
MENAFN08012025000195011045ID1109068312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.