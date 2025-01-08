US Army Green Beret uses ChatGPT to plan Vegas hotel bomb attack, authorities reveal

(MENAFN) According to Las Vegas authorities, the highly decorated US Green Beret who is accused of planning the New Year's Day bomb outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI technologies, such as ChatGPT.



Law enforcement officials provided additional information about the explosion at a press briefing on Tuesday. According to an examination of the requests 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger had made on ChatGPT, he had asked about the attack's targets, the speed of particular kinds of weaponry, and whether pyrotechnics were permitted.



Outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck loaded with pyrotechnics, petrol tanks, and camping gasoline exploded on January 1, 2025. The driver, Livelsberger, was found dead within the car. Seven adjacent individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion, and the hotel sustained only little damage.



“This is the first incident that I’m aware of on US soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device,” during a press conference on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sheriff Kevin McMahill stated.





