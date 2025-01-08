Associated Press reports that officials from Biden administration confirmed significant arms aid package for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Associated Press reported that officials from the Biden administration confirmed a significant arms aid package for Ukraine is set to be announced ahead of the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The announcement will come during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Germany next Thursday, where he will meet with representatives from around 50 countries that have supported Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war nearly three years ago. While the specific dollar amount has not been disclosed, the officials indicated that the package would be substantial, though it would not include the remaining $4 billion in congressionally approved funding for Ukraine. The officials also noted that there is likely a portion of this funding—potentially several billion dollars—that could be available for Trump's incoming defense team to present to Ukraine once he takes office.



Ukraine is preparing for a second offensive in the Russian-held Kursk region as it faces heavy missile barrages and continued advances from Russian forces. Both sides are seeking to strengthen their positions ahead of the transition of power in Washington on January 20. A U.S. official mentioned that defense officials in the Biden administration have been in communication with Trump's transition team to ensure continuity in addressing critical issues regarding Ukraine.



Secretary Austin's visit to Ramstein Air Base will be his final meeting with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which has collectively provided over $126 billion in military aid, training, and support to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. This support has included millions of rounds of ammunition, advanced fighter jets, air defense systems, anti-drone technologies, and tanks, with the U.S. contributing $66 billion of the total. One of the officials revealed that the upcoming arms package will be drawn from current U.S. stockpiles, with the aim of delivering the majority of the pledged weapons to Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration.

