FLAIR Debuts CES 2025 Showcasing Cutting-Edge Industrial AI Solutions And Hong Kong's Innovation Prowess

FLAIR's Strategic Presence at CES: A Leap Forward for Industrial AI

FLAIR's participation at CES underscores its commitment to advancing Industrial AI on a global scale. Recognising CES as a pivotal platform for showcasing market-ready solutions, FLAIR will demonstrate its practical approach to addressing real-world industrial challenges. This overseas exhibition marks a significant milestone in FLAIR's international expansion strategy, highlighting its global ambitions and commitment to bringing its expertise to a wider audience.

Along with its five spin-off companies, FLAIR will present platform solutions addressing key industry needs in visual inspection, industrial product creation, next-generation warehouse logistics, low-code robotics, and sustainable green technologies.

FLAIR's First Foray Outside Asia

FLAIR's debut at CES, its first major technology event outside of Asia, marks a pivotal step in this international expansion strategy, signifying the company's global ambitions and commitment to bringing cutting-edge industrial AI solutions to a wider audience.