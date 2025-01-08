Men Receive More Monetary Benefits, Women Report Better Work-life Balance, Reveals a Bayt.com and Markelytics Solutions MENA Study

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) United Arab Emirates, 7 January 2025: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site, and Markelytics Solutions have collaborated on a new research and unveiled the results of their first study together, named the Salary Survey in the MENA region. The initiative delves into core aspects of employee satisfaction, including compensation, work-life balance, job security, and professional growth. Drawing on responses from over 1,200 employed individuals across the GCC, North Africa, and the Levant, the research identifies opportunities for employers to enhance compensation structures, retain talent, and better understand the evolving needs of today’s workforce.

The survey highlights notable patterns in job mobility among MENA professionals. Men exhibit a higher tendency to switch jobs compared to women (65% vs. 50%), often driven by the pursuit of better compensation or career progression. Younger respondents (18–25) display particularly high turnover rates with over 40% having a tendency to switch jobs with many having held three or more roles early in their careers. In contrast, employees aged 36 and above often report having five or more past roles, reflecting career stability and growth. Additionally, 81% of respondents have spent no more than two years with their current employer, indicating widespread job transitions across the region. Regionally, employees in North Africa and the Levant tend to have longer tenures due to local workforce participation and union protections. In the GCC, which includes a large expatriate workforce, contractual limitations set by employers result in shorter tenures, as 48% of respondents have been with their current employer for only 1–2 years.

The survey also highlighted benefits of employees, ranging from monetary and work-life balance to professional development. The results revealed that 77% of respondents receive monetary benefits, such as bonuses or overtime pay, with men more likely to access these financial perks. Women, meanwhile, benefit more from policies supporting work-life balance. Healthcare coverage is most prevalent in GCC countries, where nearly half of employees receive medical insurance, while employees in the Levant receive the least healthcare coverage. In terms of benefits related to professional and personal development, opportunities are limited, with North Africa showing relatively better engagement in training programs. Flexible working hours are reported by 25% of respondents, but family-oriented benefits like educational allowances or travel support remain scarce.

The study also highlighted that employees (36+) report higher satisfaction levels regarding salary and overall work experience, compared to younger groups. However, dissatisfaction with compensation persists, with 28% of men and 38% of women describing themselves as “not at all satisfied” with their salaries. North Africa leads in satisfaction levels related to management and organizational culture, whereas GCC and Levant respondents cite stagnant wages and limited benefits as key concerns. Workplace proximity, strong leadership, and a reputable company name, significantly influence employee loyalty across all regions.

In terms of compensation trends, a majority of respondents (66%) did not receive raises in 2024, with 46% of women and 34% of men currently expecting salary increases of 20% or more in 2025. One in five plans to request a raise in 2025, reflecting elevated wage expectations. North Africa leads the region in 2024 salary increments, while the Levant shows minimal optimism for future raises, likely due to economic challenges. Employees in the GCC indicated benefits from employer-provided housing and allowances. In terms of earning dynamics, around three quarters of men who took part in the study claim to be sole earners, while only 31% of women participants claim to receive support from and rely on spouse or family income.

High job mobility remains a defining feature of the MENA workforce, with 59% of respondents planning to leave their current positions in the near future. Younger professionals (18–25) lead this trend, citing inadequate salaries, burnout, and limited recognition as primary motivators. Toxic workplace environments, including office politics and favoritism, further contribute to dissatisfaction. Overall, 87% of respondents report switching jobs at least once in the past year, emphasizing the urgent need for employers to address retention challenges.

Jasal Shah, CEO of Markelytics Solutions, commented: “These findings reflect the evolving priorities of a diverse workforce, where employees expect more than just competitive salaries; they also seek personal growth, stability, and supportive work cultures. The comprehensive study is a direct result of our new partnership with Bayt.com, which can enable organizations in the MENA region to make informed decisions that not only align with employee needs but also bolster long-term business success.”

Dina Tawfik, Vice President of Growth at Bayt.com, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Markelytics Solutions on this survey, which shines a spotlight on critical aspects of employee satisfaction in the MENA region. Through insights on compensation, benefits, and mobility, we aim to help employers optimize their people strategies and empower employees to find workplaces that truly meet their aspirations.”

The Salary Survey underscores several critical gaps within compensation, benefits, and career advancement structures, particularly for younger employees and women. By addressing these areas, organizations can more effectively engage their talent, reduce turnover, and build a resilient workforce. Conducted online in the month of December 2024, the survey included more than 1,200 employed respondents from GCC countries, North Africa, and the Levant. With 87.9% participation from GCC and North Africa, the data provides actionable insights to guide future workforce strategies.





MENAFN08012025003710014708ID1109067816