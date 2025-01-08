Ultrasonic Sensor Market To Surpass USD 13.17 Billion By 2032 Owing To Rising Demand In Automation And ADAS Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultrasonic Sensor Size & Growth Report

The Ultrasonic Sensor Market is driven by advancements in and the adoption across industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Ultrasonic Sensor Market was USD 5.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Ultrasonic Sensor Market Thrives on Automation and ADAS Innovation, Paving the Way for Future Industry TrendsThe Ultrasonic Sensors Market is growing impressively, mainly because of the advancements in automation and robotics, especially in AMR. AMRs have become increasingly adopted in logistics and manufacturing to ensure safe operations that are efficient and cost-effective. This is a resultant increase in demand for ultrasonic sensors in navigation and obstacle detection. The compact design, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency of these sensors make them suitable for various applications, including warehouses and smart factories.Furthermore, the application of ultrasonic technology in healthcare, such as minimally invasive procedures and real-time anatomical imaging, demonstrates its transformative potential. In the automotive sector, ultrasonic sensors are indispensable in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), offering object detection, parking assistance, and safety enhancements.Get a Sample PDF of Ultrasonic Sensor Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Banner Engineering Corp.- Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG- Ifm Electronic GmbH- Murata Manufacturing Co.- Balluff Inc. Ltd.- Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH- Baumer- SICK AG- Siemens- Honeywell International IncUltrasonic Sensor Market Accelerates Growth with Rising Demand for ADAS and Healthcare InnovationsThe Ultrasonic Sensors Market will be further driven by the high adoption rates of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies in the automotive industry. Ultrasonic sensors will be crucially required in object detection, parking assistance, and blind-spot monitoring. Other critical markets are automation and robotics, which make possible the exact navigation in complex environments by these sensors.In health care, ultrasonic technology is revolutionizing non-invasive diagnostics and treatment, with real-time imaging of what goes on inside. Moreover, the fast pace of development of self-driving technologies propels the demand for long-range ultrasonic sensors to enhance road safety and advanced cruise control systems.SEGMENT ANALYSISBy TypeUltrasonic sensors are primarily composed of retro-reflective sensors, which had the largest share in 2023 at 39%. The compact design of retro-reflective sensors has increased demand, mainly because they are used as components in consumer electronics such as smartphones with fingerprint scanners. Industrial automation requires these sensors to detect objects on conveyor belts and thus is an area of significant application. Innovations by companies like Omron and SICK will keep pushing the growth.By Structure TypeOpen-type Ultrasonic Sensors dominated the market in 2023 with a 58% market share due to the prevalence of these sensors in various devices associated with home automation. Amongst these, motion controllers, vacuum cleaners, and burglar alarms are significant consumers. Increasing consumer disposable income and the adoption of smart home technologies are other primary reasons for their success.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeRetro-reflective SensorThrough-beam SensorOthersBy Structure TypeOpen-type Ultrasonic SensorClosed-type Ultrasonic SensorBy ApplicationLevel MeasurementObstacle DetectionDistance MeasurementOthersBy Industry VerticalAutomotiveConsumer ElectronicsIndustrialHealthcareAerospace & DefenseOthersREGIONAL ANALYSISAsia Pacific led the Ultrasonic Sensor Market in 2023, accounting for 36% of the market share. Booming manufacturing industries in China and India are fuelling the growth of the region, backed by government initiatives such as "Make in India" and China's smart manufacturing goals. The market is further strengthened by Japan's focus on self-driving cars and technological innovation.In North America, which is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period 2024-2032, the demand is driven by advancements in healthcare, automotive, and IoT technologies. The U.S. leads the way in applying ultrasonic sensors in cutting-edge applications like driver assistance systems and health diagnostics.Purchase Single User PDF of Ultrasonic Sensor Market Forecast Report @RECENT DEVELOPMENTS-In August 2023, Siemens announced its acquisition of Heliox for the expanding fast-charging solutions of e-truck and e-bus. This acquisition adds value to the mobility charging portfolio of solutions and products in its fast-growing mobility charging business.-In June 2023, Honeywell International Inc. launched the DG Smart Sensor, a solution aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of controlling and monitoring low-pressure combustion fuel gases and air. The product offers exact monitoring possibilities and represents the digitalization trends united with Industry 4.0, which enables improving combustion system performance and changing operational dynamics for end-users, OEMs, and system integrators.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 8. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 9. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Segmentation, by End-useChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.