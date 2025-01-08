Top Indian Riders Johann, Kavin Join Gaman Racing; Set To Train In Spain For 2025 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Promising Indian riders Geoffrey Emmanuel, Kavin Quintal, Johann Emmanuel, along with a lady rider Nadine Balaji, have joined Gaman Racing, and will be honing their skills in Spain for the competitive 2025 season as the Spanish outfit inked an agreement with top Indian team Gusto Racing India, to build and promote Indian talent.

This collaboration marks a turning point for the four Chennai riders offering world-class training and a to shine on the international stage. Under the leadership of former racing star Emmanuel Jebaraj, Chennai-based team Gusto Racing India, has partnered with Spain-based Gaman Racing Global Service to develop and nurture young Indian riders.

The initiative is designed to strengthen India's presence in global motorsports and to foster grassroots talent in Chennai.

For the 2025 season, Geoffrey, Kavin, and Johann will train at MotorLand Aragon, Gaman Racing's state-of-the-art facility in Spain. They will undergo rigorous physical preparation and skill development.

The four riders achieved notable milestones in 2024, where Geoffrey Emmanuel competed in the Moto2 European Championship at FIM JuniorGP, with five podiums in the Supersport 600 class at the Qatar Superstock Championship (QSTK).

Kavin Quintal became the first Indian in WorldSBK's Supersport 300 class, and achieved success in the FIM JuniorGP STK class. Finished first and third in his first wildcard race in Round 4 of the Qatar Superstock Championship (QSTK). He also excelled in the Asia Road Racing Championship (AP250 class).

While Johann Emmanuel delivered good performances in the European Talent Cup (FIM JuniorGP) and the Thailand Talent Cup, with multiple wins in QSTK's Supersport 300 class, the lady rider, Nadine Balaji secured podium finishes in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship and impressed in QSTK's Supersport 300 category.

"India has immense potential in motorcycling, and this partnership is an investment in the country's future as a motorsports powerhouse," said a spokesperson for Gaman Racing.