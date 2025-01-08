Ukrainian SOF Repel Russian Armored Assault In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the armed forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, successfully repelled an attempt by the Russian troops to assault the Ukrainian positions in one of the settlements in Kursk region.
This was reported by the SOF Command on facebook , along with accompanying footage, according to Ukrinform.
During the assault, SOF drone crews destroyed two tanks, three armored vehicles, and four Russian servicemen.
Read also: War update
: 176 battles
on frontline over past day
, most attacks repelled
in Pokrovsk
, Kursk sectors
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian army attacks in Kursk direction on January
7.
MENAFN08012025000193011044ID1109067371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.