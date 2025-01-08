Ukrainian SOF Repel Russian Armored Assault In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, successfully repelled an attempt by the Russian to assault the Ukrainian positions in one of the settlements in Kursk region.

This was reported by the SOF Command on , along with accompanying footage, according to Ukrinform.

During the assault, SOF drone crews destroyed two tanks, three armored vehicles, and four Russian servicemen.

onin

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian army attacks in Kursk direction on January

7.