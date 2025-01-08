Ducab Achieves A Year Of Unprecedented Growth And Sustainability Milestones

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ducab Group concluded 2024 with record growth, strengthening its position as a global leader in solutions and sustainable manufacturing. In its 45th year of operations, the Group expanded into more than 20 new markets, significantly increased production capacity, and launched innovative eco-friendly products. These initiatives powered large-scale infrastructure projects and accelerated industrial decarbonization efforts, contributing to the UAE's net-zero objectives outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.

Ducab's international reach surged in 2024, with the Group now supplying energy solutions to over 75 countries. A major highlight of this growth was the agreement with Emirates NBD India, signed under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The agreement strengthens economic ties between the two countries and solidifies Ducab's role in India's infrastructure and energy sectors. Ducab's Bengaluru office, which opened in early 2023, strengthened the company's presence in India and Southeast Asia, underscoring its strategy to establish India as a key market.

Africa also emerged as a major growth market, with Ducab supplying Senegal's first-ever shipment of 220kV copper high-voltage cables in 2024. Part of Dakar's electrification initiative, this project makes Senegal the 23rd African nation to benefit from Ducab's solutions, supporting the country's goal of universal electricity access by 2026.

Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab, said,“2024 has been an important year for Ducab, marked by growth, innovation, and leadership in sustainable manufacturing. We've entered new markets, increased production, and launched products that support infrastructure and decarbonization. This progress reinforces our role in global energy solutions and our commitment to the UAE's clean energy and net-zero goals. As we grow, we stay dedicated to creating value for our partners and communities.”

Ducab Metals Business (DMB), Ducab's subsidiary, achieved significant growth, doubling its annual aluminium production capacity from 55,000 to 110,000 tonnes and increasing bare copper output. This expansion is the result of growing global demand for UAE-manufactured metals and DMB's competitiveness in international markets, supporting the UAE's Operation 300bn strategy to drive industrial development and economic diversification.

Another key milestone for DMB was the acquisition of GIC Magnet, expanding its non-ferrous metals portfolio. This acquisition introduced paper-insulated aluminium strips – essential for electric vehicles (EVs), transformers, and electromagnets. With this move, DMB became the region's only approved supplier for these products in the US market, enabling Ducab to access high-growth sectors and support industries transitioning to greener technologies.

DMB also launched its 'Green Aluminium Rod', an innovative product crafted from recycled materials, in line with the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). This eco-friendly product emits just 0.5 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of product, while also cutting energy consumption by 95%. By prioritizing recycling, DMB prevents nine tons of CO2 emissions for every ton produced, significantly reducing raw material use.

Ducab Group further advanced its decarbonization efforts through an enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. In 2024, Ducab partnered with Schneider Electric to develop it's ESG roadmap.

Beyond its industrial growth, Ducab deepened its commitment to community development through the 'Ducab Ducare' program. In the UAE, the Group planted 1,000 trees across its facilities, absorbing 22 tons of carbon annually as part of UAE's“Plant the Emirates” initiative. The company also collaborated with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to build 25 homes for people of determination and elderly citizens.

On the international stage, Ducab partnered with Dubai Cares to construct a school in Nepal under the 'Adopt a School' initiative. Set to be completed by 2025, the school will provide education for 200 children and offer adult literacy programs, fostering growth and opportunity in underserved communities.