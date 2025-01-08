WTT Star Contender: Stage Set For Main Round As Thrilling Qualifiers End In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: The final day of the qualifying rounds presented a series of thrilling match-ups as the WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 continued at the Lusail Sports Arena yesterday, January 7, 2025.

In the men's singles qualifiers, Swedish top seed Kristian Karlsson advanced by defeating Romania's Julian Chirita 3-1.

However, No.2 seed Lilian Bardet of France suffered a loss in the hands of Hong Kong's Yiu Kwan To who prevailed in a thrilling five-setter (3-2).

Czech Tomas Polansky edged past American Ma Jinbao 3-2 in another thriller that extended to a tiebreak, while Chinese Taipei's Kuo Guan-Hong blanked India's Anirban Ghosh 3-0 to make it to the main round.

South Korea's Cho Seungmin caused an upset by defeating China's fifth seed Xu Yingbin in a closely fought 3-2 battle.

Germany's Kay Stumper, the third seed in the qualifying draw, also advanced when he beat Frenchman Alexis Kouraichi 3-1.

On the women's side, Filippa Bergand booked her spot in the main draw after edging past Spain's Sofia-Xuan Zhang 3-1.

Bergand, ranked 156th in the world, had earlier beaten top seed and Swedish compatriot Christian Kallberg 3-0 in the second round yesterday.

No. 2 seed Charlotte Lutz of France lost to Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-Tian in straight sets in the second round yesterday, before the latter overcame Hong Kong's Su Tsz Tungn 3-1 to advance.

Romania's Adina Diaconu overcame Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska 3-1, while Macau's Zhu Yuling showcased her prowess by sweeping South Korea's Lee Zion 3-0. South Korea's Yang Ha Eun beat Hong Kong's Wing Lam 3-1, while Diya Chitali emerged victorious 3-0 in an all-Indian clash against Ayhika Mukherjee.

The opening round of the main draws in men's and women's singles will see two Qatar players in action today.

Aya Mohamed will face a formidable challenge against her Round of 64 opponent, Japan's Miyuuu Kihara who is currently ranked as high as 29th in the world. In the men's side, Qatar's Mohammed Abdulwahhab will take on Park Ganghyeon of South Korea.

The doubles competitions for men, women, and mixed pairs began yesterday with qualifying matches for the Round of 16.

In men's doubles, Qatar's wildcards Rawad Al Naser and Ahmed Korani went down to No.2 seeded French duo Jules Rolland and Lilian Bardet 0-3 yesterday.

Another Qatar Qatari pair, Mohammed and Abdullah Abdulwahhab received a bye to the Round of 16, where they will face Indian qualifiers Sharath Achanta and Shehit Suravajjula.

In women's doubles, Qatari Maryam Ali and Aia Mohamed are set to face Serbia's Andrea Todorovic and Kazakhstan's Sarvinoz Mirkadirova in a challenging Round of 16 clash.