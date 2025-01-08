عربي


Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Wheat

1/8/2025 4:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan.8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.
Interested parties are invited to visit the Ministry's Tender Department to obtain the full tender documents, including terms and specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD650. The submission deadline is 2:00 PM next Tuesday.
Bidders must submit a valid professional license, a certified commercial registration issued within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of valid Chamber of Commerce registration.

MENAFN08012025000117011021ID1109067031


