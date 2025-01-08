Couple of bodies die in JetBlue plane's landing gear compartment in Florida

(MENAFN)

Two individuals were found deceased inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft that landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday evening, the airline confirmed.



JetBlue Flight 1801 had taken off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York before arriving in Florida. The bodies were discovered during a routine maintenance check after the plane had landed, according to a JetBlue spokesperson who spoke with Fox News Digital.



"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," the spokesperson stated.



The identities of the deceased have not been released, and an investigation is underway to determine how the individuals managed to access the aircraft’s landing gear compartment.



This incident follows a similar occurrence two weeks ago, when a body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane that flew from Chicago to Maui. Authorities are still unclear on how the person gained access to the aircraft’s wheel well in that case as well.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109066943