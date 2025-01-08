Creative Mentor Network Welcomes Louie St Claire As Their New Chair Of Trustees.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Creative Mentor , the charity working to break the class ceiling in the UK creative industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Chair of Trustees, Louie St Claire.

Louie has been working in the creative and communications for 25 years, working mainly in the and sectors. He has led and built multiple agencies as well as working in-house for the likes of Microsoft and O2. He is a passionate advocate for the industry and is committed to improving access for people from all backgrounds. Louie says:

Louie is stepping into the role replacing previous Chair Russ Lidstone, who has served as Chair for six years. Russ says:

Louie will be working alongside the Board of Trustees, and the Creative Mentor Network team. Katie Thomson-Greene, CEO, says:

Also joining the charity as a trustee is Jessica Holland. Jessica is a tech leader specialising in transformation, change, and operations with experience across a variety of sectors. Most recently Jessica was the COO for Publicis Groupe Digital Experience and supported building various enterprise start-ups as well as pitching and securing large global clients. Jessica is also a long-time Trustee for the National House Project, contributing her leadership and strategic insights to support young people leaving care and building sustainable futures. Jessica says:

Last year marked Creative Mentor Network's 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, they have supported over 2,000 young people working with companies like Amazon Prime Video, Soho House, Sony, and WeTransfer through their mentoring and training programmes. Their goal is to create more opportunities for access and development within the creative industries for young people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Creative Mentor Network is also looking for a new Treasurer to join the charity as a trustee. If you are interested in this role, please visit their website here.