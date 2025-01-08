Mahout charges after Spanish tourist killed by elephant in Thailand

(MENAFN) A mahout has been accused by Thai police after a Spanish tourist was killed by an elephant he was caring for last week. Local authorities announced on Monday that 38-year-old Theerayut Inthaphudkij was charged with negligence resulting in death.



When the visitor, Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, was bathing the elephant, the elephant shoved her, injuring her head. Later, she passed away in the hospital.



Her passing has rekindled worries about Thailand's flourishing elephant tourism sector, which has long been criticized by animal rights organizations as risky and unethical.



Elephant washing, according to activists, interferes with the animals' normal grooming habits and puts them through needless stress.



Experts' opinions following the attack suggested that the elephant may have been under stress due to the interaction with tourists.



A 45-year-old female elephant named Phang Somboon injured García at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Center in southern Thailand. During the incident, her boyfriend, who had been traveling with her, was also present in the center.



