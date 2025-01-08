Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market CAGR To Be At 25.3% $481.8 Billion Industry Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Growing demand for affordable IT infrastructure, cloud adoption, and the need for fast data access propel the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, The infrastructure as a service (iaas) market was valued at $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs for accessing different low-level features of underlying network infrastructure, such as physical computer resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, and backup. Increase in knowledge of various cloud computing services, such as public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as increase in internet penetration in emerging nations and desire for cost-effective and flexible computing services propel the market growth. Furthermore, market expansion is expected to be aided by integration of artificial intelligence and demand for IaaS from SMEs.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 298 Pages) at:Furthermore, growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. In addition, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is also positively impacting growth of the market. However, security concerns over private cloud deployment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.Depending on deployment model, the hybrid segment holds the largest infrastructure as a service market share and is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in information from big data, Internet of Things (IoT), social media, business applications, and financial services among many other sectors, which is catered by using hybrid deployment in a cost competitive environment and is catering to the growth of the IaaS infrastructure as a service industry.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsRegion wise, the infrastructure as a service market was dominated by North America in 2020 as it is home to some of the major players in IaaS, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market. Amazon Web Services, Inc., a major player in the IaaS market in North America is investing heavily in solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of cloud technology, growth in need to access to new refined functionality, and rise in need to provide business units more direct control over sourcing of their own IT solutions in the region.The key players that operate in the IaaS market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC., and Redcentric Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.The market players are also adopting different organic and inorganic business strategies such as product development, business expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their market penetration. For instance, in February 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon, Inc. company, announced that it has agreed with the National Hockey League (NHL) to become the Official Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Infrastructure Provider of the NHL. The NHL will be able to automate video processing and content delivery in the cloud and leverage its Puck and Player Tracking (PPT) System, which runs on AWS cloud infrastructure to better capture the details of gameplay for its fans, teams, and media partners.Inquiry Before Buying:Covid-19 and disruption in workplace environments during the pandemic drove increased demand from existing Microsoft Azure customers to migrate mission-critical workloads, such healthcare applications with AI-assisted bots, digital twins in manufacturing and e-commerce in retail. In addition, companies such as AWS, Microsoft and Google have benefited greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic as companies worldwide scrambled to adopt technologies that enable remote work at scale. Moreover, there is an economic reason for the uptick in cloud spending amid COVID-19, since they typically involve installment payments and not large up-front purchases. Therefore, it expected to affect the infrastructure as a service industry growth initially along with the opportunity to expand.Key Findings of the Study:1. By component type, the compute segment accounted for the largest infrastructure as a service market size in 2020.2. By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.3. By deployment model, the hybrid segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.For Report Customization:Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Other Similar Reports:1. Storage as a Service Market2. Information Technology (IT) Security as a Service MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 