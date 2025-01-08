One Nation, One Election Bills: First JPC Meeting Today Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Anurag Thakur, Others To Join

(MENAFN- Live Mint) One Nation One Election bills: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on ONOE bills, consisting of Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Supriya Sule, and other parliamentarians, will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary will head the meeting, which will include a briefing by of Law & Justice (Legislative Dept) officials.

JPC's first meeting will kickstart the discussion on much talked-about bill of parliamentary winter session. Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, and Supriya Sule, other members of the committee are TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Congress leader Manish Tewari and other members of the Rajya Sabha.

JPC on ONOE bills: What to expect?

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is supposed to scrutinise the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill. The JPC will hold key discussions related to different aspects of the bills which will pave way for simultaneous elections in the country.



ONOE bills: Joint Parliamentary Committee members

The JPC on ONOE bills will consist a total of 39 members, including 27 members from Lok Sabha and 12 from Rajya Sabha, reported PTI in December. Key persons in the committee are Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Supriya Sule, Bansuri Swaraj, Manish Tewari, etc.

What are One Nation One Election bills?

These bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of parliament. The bills propose simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.



Earlier, JPC Chairperson Chaudhary said that India will reach its goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 if the development projects being undertaken are expedited. He added that the development work can be undertaken faster when the model code of conduct is implemented less frequently.

"The elections to Lok Sabha used to be held together...Later, the sequence was disturbed since many governments were dissolved...It has been felt that due to repeated elections, the expenditure increases a lot and the public is burdened," Chaudhary added.