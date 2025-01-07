Godaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report U.S. Edition: Macroeconomic Research

New Venture Forward research

GoDaddy Venture Forward conducted an in-house analysis to assess: with all the moves that happened during the pandemic, did areas that saw greater migration also see greater impact on entrepreneurship?

The answer was yes! Analyzing US.. Census data from 2022 and the associated Venture Forward microbusiness data in 2023, a clear trend emerged (see the next page). Residents who moved from other counties, states and countries impacted the county microbusiness density. The greater the distance moved, the greater the impact as well.

Research shows that when microbusiness density increases, it can drive up household median incomes, lower unemployment, and create new jobs. So, more microbusinesses leads to greater economic outcomes, and one path to that is more new residents.

New residents lead to more microbusinesses *

.03*: Increase in microbusinesses per 100 people for each %1 of the population who lived in a different county a year ago.

*only when subset to counties < 15 microbusinesses per 10 people

.09: Increase in microbusinesses per 100 people for each1% of the population who lived in a different state a year ago.

.42 : Increase in microbusinesses per 100 people for each 1% of the population who lived in a different country a year ago.

The model for regression controlled for 23 variables, including: Broadband access, Race, Industry employment figures, Age cohorts, and Education levels. It generated an R-squared of.59

The greater the move, the greater the impact on counties 1