European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results Of Special Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (" ERES " or the "REIT" ) announced today that at its Special Meeting of holders of trust units and special units of the REIT (" Unitholders ") held today, the special (" Special Resolution ") referred to in its management information circular dated November 25, 2024 was passed by a vote held by ballot. A total of 192,833,611 units and special voting units of ERES (collectively," Units ") representing 82.289% of ERES's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the meeting. As set forth below, Unitholders voted in favour of a Special Resolution approving certain amendments to the REIT's fifth amended and restated declaration of trust (the" Declaration of Trust "). The Declaration of Trust will be amended and restated effective as of January 7, 2025.

Against Special Resolution to Approve Amendments to the REIT's Declaration of Trust 188,383,262 97.692% 4,450,349 2.308%

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at December 31, 2024, ERES owned approximately 3,000 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at .

ERES's registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

