FG Communities Completes 41St Manufactured Housing Acquisition With Community In Chapel Hill

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) increases presence in the fast-growing Research Triangle region of North Carolina

Mooresville,NC, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Minutes from downtown Chapel Hill, the manufactured housing community contains approximately 60 homesites, on approximately 23 acres.

Chapel Hill, along with Durham and Raleigh, are the anchor cities of North Carolina's Research Triangle, an area known as the state's technology and research hub. The area is home to research universities including North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The area is also home to the Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States, and home to hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of employees.

Growth in Chapel Hill has created a large deficit in the amount of available affordable housing. The Chapel Hill manufactured housing community provides a much needed affordable option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented,“The Chapel Hill manufactured housing community is a welcome addition to our portfolio. This is a fast-growing area that is in need of affordable housing options. We believe continued growth in the area will have a positive impact on this community.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 41 manufactured housing communities with over 1,200 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

...



Source:

FG Communities

CONTACT: Michael Anise, CEO ...