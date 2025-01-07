Rick & Lisa Mantei Spread Holiday Cheer To Those In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick and Lisa Mantei celebrated Christmas by giving $20 bills and hugs to homeless individuals, embodying their commitment to community and veterans' outreach.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Christmas, Rick and Lisa Mantei embraced the true spirit of the season with a heartfelt family tradition. After celebrating the holiday at home with their loved ones, the Manteis piled into Rick's signature red pickup truck and headed downtown to make a difference. With every homeless individual they encountered, the couple stopped to share a $20 bill, a warm "Merry Christmas," and a heartfelt hug.As a veteran, Rick Mantei brings the same sense of service to his community that he displayed in the military. In addition to holiday gestures like this one, Rick is well-known for his charity rides in his PT-17 Stearman Biplane, a vintage aircraft he uses to inspire and give back to veterans, children, and families. These rides are a unique way for Rick to honor his roots and connect with those he serves, bringing smiles and uplifting stories to those in need.Rick and Lisa are deeply committed to philanthropy, always seeking meaningful ways to make an impact. Their simple yet powerful gestures this Christmas exemplify their dedication to bringing hope and kindness to their community, especially during the holiday season.For more information on the Manteis' charitable initiatives, visit .About Rick and Lisa ManteiRick and Lisa Mantei are passionate philanthropists devoted to supporting their local community, veterans, and underserved groups. Through personal efforts and organized initiatives-including charity flights and donations-they strive to make a positive difference in the lives of those they encounter.

