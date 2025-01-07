(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

PM To Inaugurate Strategic Z-Morh Tunnel On Jan 26

Srinagar – Prime Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district on January 26, a project expected to prove a game changer in regional connectivity and will improve border security, and enhance civilian and military logistics in the region.

As per the reports, the tunnel, built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, is strategically vital for maintaining uninterrupted connectivity to Sonamarg, a region that often remains cut off during harsh winters due to heavy snowfall. This development is being seen as a major milestone in improving infrastructure and ensuring all-weather accessibility in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Z-Morh tunnel is a game-changer for both the military and civilians. It will facilitate faster deployment of troops, seamless supply of military equipment, and uninterrupted transport of essential goods to border areas. Improved connectivity will also enhance travel speed between Jammu and Kashmir and other regions, easing movement for local residents,” says a senior official associated with the project, as per news agency KNO.

“With the completion of the Z-Morh tunnel, connectivity to Sonamarg will now remain intact even during severe weather conditions,” said Harpal Singh, General Manager of the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Singh credited the success of the project to local workers and engineers, with 90% of the workforce hailing from Kashmir, Doda, and Banihal.

The tunnel is expected to provide a major boost to tourism in Sonamarg, which has traditionally remained inaccessible for six months of the year due to snowfall.“This project will enable safe travel through avalanche-prone areas and significantly reduce travel time from Gagangir to Sonamarg to just 30 minutes,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a local resident.

Ahmad highlighted that the tunnel's completion will enhance winter tourism, offering a lifeline to businesses and livelihoods in the region that have been adversely affected during the off-season.

Construction of the Z-Morh tunnel began in 2020 but faced delays, including a setback due to a militant attack in September. Despite these challenges, the project is now ready for inauguration. Officials have confirmed that the Prime Minister will e-inaugurate the tunnel on Republic Day, and that it will be the government's push for infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.



CRS Begins Inspection Of USBRL Project

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northern Circle) Dinesh Chand Deshwal

earlier

started a two-day statutory inspection of the recently completed railway line along the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, officials said.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the completion of the Reasi-Katra section last month, an important development which will connect Kashmir with the rest of the country after nearly three decades of stupendous work.

Deshwal's visit comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Jammu Railway division from New Delhi, paving the way for efficient management of train services in the northernmost region of India.

The railway officials said the CRS conducted a statutory inspection of Katra-Reasi section and also visited the Anji Khad bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, in Reasi district soon after reaching Katra this morning.

Deshwal will be visiting the iconic arch bridge over Chenab at Kauri - the world's highest railway bridge - before to and fro speed trial of Katra-Banihal by CRS Special on Wednesday afternoon, the officials said.

On January 4, a successful trial run of an electric train was successfully conducted on Katra-Banihal section. The railways has conducted six trials over the past month on various segments of the track, including the two major milestones of Anji Khad Bridge and Chenab bridge.

The officials said the CRS will submit a report after the conclusion of his two day inspection, which will guide further action on starting train services to Kashmir.

Out of the total 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was commissioned in phases with the first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section commissioned in October 2009 followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February, last year.

The work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June last year, leaving a total of 17-km stretch between Reasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024.

The officials said the dream project to link Kashmir by train was started in 1997 and has missed several deadlines given geological, topographical, and meteorological challenges.