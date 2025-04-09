No Floor Test, No Exit: J&K Speaker Survives No-Confidence Motion

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Rather explained that he had thoroughly examined the notice submitted by Lone and other MLAs regarding the no-confidence motion against him.

“As per Rule 215(2), the Speaker has to fix the date for listing of the motion to seek leave of the House 14 days after the notice is given,” he said.

He further said the House would not be in session when the resolution has to be listed.

“You submitted the notice on April 8, and if you add 14 days, the House would have already adjourned sine die by then,” he added.

Rather said that the notice requires the support of 23 MLAs before it can be taken up for discussion.

He said that he will hold the chair as long as he enjoys the confidence of the House.

“You shouldn't feel that Rather Sb has rejected no- confidence motion against himself. I will sit in the chair as long as I enjoy the confidence of the House,” he said.

Lone had brought no- confidence motion against the Speaker for rejecting demand for discussion on the Waqf (amendment) bill-2025. (KNO)

