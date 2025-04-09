Secretary Rubio's Call With Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar

The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar look forward to working together to address global challenges during Pakistan’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council that began on January 1.

Secretary Rubio also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration. They discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship. The Secretary raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals and expressed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for U.S. companies.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.