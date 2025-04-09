Russian Drone Strikes Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia, Causing Destruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An enemy drone attacked Malokaterynivka in the Kushuhum community of Zaporizhzhia region. There is destruction.

This was reported to journalists by the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“An enemy drone struck Malokaterynivka,” the regional military administration said.

At the same time, the head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, added in his Telegram that the attack damaged cars, private houses, and outbuildings.

Four civilians injured in overnight Russian strikes onregion

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

As reported, residents of the frontline community near Zaporizhzhia were warned about increased drone activit y.