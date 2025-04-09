NC To Challenge Waqf Amendment Act In Supreme Court

Sadiq, who represents the Zadibal constituency in Srinagar, said the party considers the Act a constitutionally“alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

“Under the direction of President Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This legal battle will now continue in the court,” Sadiq told reporters outside the J&K Assembly after the House was adjourned sine die earlier in the afternoon.

The last three days of the budget session were marred by protests from ruling NC legislators and their alliance partners after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. The House had reconvened on Monday after a 12-day recess.

According to Sadiq, the Act“violates” several constitutional protections including Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A.“It directly undermines religious freedom, equality, and property rights of Muslims across the country,” he said.

He added that independent MLA and former judge Muzaffar Iqbal, who supports the NC-led government, would file the petition in the apex court“at the earliest,” along with several lawyer-legislators including Hilal Akbar Lone, Arjun Singh, and Riyaz Ahmad Khan.

“Our decision to approach the Supreme Court reflects the importance of fighting this crucial legal battle. We stand with every Muslim affected by this new law and will represent them in court,” Sadiq said, flanked by party colleagues and Muzaffar Iqbal.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha last week after extended debates. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5.

More than ten petitions have already been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Act. These include petitions from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and various political figures.

Among those who have approached the court are DMK, Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, RJD MPs Manoj Jha and Faiyaz Ahmad, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Reflecting on the recent disruptions in the J&K Assembly, Sadiq said the party wanted to make it clear that the ruling alliance in Jammu and Kashmir does not support the Waqf Amendment Act. He thanked the Speaker for ensuring that the“sense of the House” was recorded.

“If over 300 MPs voted against the Act, it shows there's a serious divide on the issue,” he said, adding that the party, after registering its protest in the assembly, would now take the fight to court.

He also pointed out that several important private members' bills and resolutions, including three seeking the restoration of statehood, lapsed amid the commotion.

“Restoration of statehood is just as important. But the PDP, BJP, and Peoples Conference (PC) deliberately created noise in the House to divert attention from these crucial issues. We are committed to bringing these resolutions back in the next session. Our struggle for statehood will continue on every platform until it is achieved,” he said.

