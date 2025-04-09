Meat Snack Brand, Archer, Hits A Grand Slam As The Official Meat Snack Partner Of World Champions, The Los Angeles Dodgers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the "Official Meat Snack of the Los Angeles Dodgers," Archer's 100% Grass-Fed Beef Sticks and Jerky, crafted with real, premium ingredients, will be available at concession and hospitality locations throughout Dodger Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy Archer's Original Beef Stick, Jalapeno Beef Stick, Original Beef Jerky, and Mango Habanero Beef Jerky.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have been woven into the fabric of my life. They represent excellence in baseball, and it feels perfectly aligned that Archer – a brand experiencing meteoric growth – partners with the eight-time World Champions and 2024 title holders," said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. "While our products already have a strong presence throughout Los Angeles retailers, we're thrilled to now bring Archer's premium, better-for-you jerky and meat sticks directly to fans at the stadium and collaborate with the Dodgers on creating unique experiences throughout the Los Angeles area."

This partnership is particularly meaningful to Archer as a greater Los Angeles-based company, reinforcing the brand's connection and commitment to the local community. Beyond the in-stadium offerings, Archer will proudly support the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation as a Dreamteam partner, sponsor of the Sunset Run and via product donations for community and youth events.

The partnership comes at a time of rapid growth for the meat snack category as a whole and exceptional success for Archer. As one of the fastest-growing meat snack brands, Archer's 90% year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category's 5.8% growthi. Increased consumer demand for clean, real-ingredient, high-protein snacks has also contributed to Archer's explosive performance in meat sticks – the brand's triple-digit leap in dollar sales helped drive the segment's 29.4% growthii.

Fans cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers from afar can purchase Archer meat snacks at natural, traditional, and convenience store locations nationwide.

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean ingredient meat snack brands crafted with only all-natural and grass-fed proteins and real, premium ingredients for extraordinary taste – never any fillers or junk. Because no-brainer, no-compromise, deliciously satisfying protein snacks are for anyone, and any moment, Archer offers a robust line of convenient meat snacks, including grass-fed Beef Jerky, all-natural Turkey Jerky, Zero-Sugar Jerky, Meat Sticks in 1oz and mini sizes, Smoked Sausages, and more, in savory and culinary-inspired flavors.

Archer meat snacks are available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Target, Albertson's, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Hudson News and many more. To learn more about Archer, visit archerjerky, or follow the brand on Instagram (@ArcherJerky), Facebook , or LinkedIn . Long live real meat.

i SPINS, Total U.S., latest 24 weeks ending 12/19/24

ii SPINS, MULO & Natural, Latest 24 weeks ending 12/29/24

