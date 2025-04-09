403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Crumbles On Escalating Trade War
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday amid choppy trading, with energy stocks leading the losses, as China in a retaliatory move more than doubled its tariffs on U.S. goods after President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs took effect.
The TSX Composite Index moved lower 137.85 points by noon hour EDT Wednesday at 22,369.05.
The Canadian dollar regained 0.03 cents to 70.48 cents U.S.
Meanwhile, shares of Canadian gold miners found support from higher bullion prices, as traders sought the safe-haven asset with a weaker dollar and the rising prospect of U.S. rate cuts.
Barrick Gold and Aya Gold were in sharp focus before the bell, Barrick shares were up 84 cents, or 3.4%, to $25.82, while those for Aya gained 13 cents, or 1.4%, to $9.32.
Elsewhere, outdoor apparel company Roots gained seven cents, or 3.2%, to $2.25, after strong fourth-quarter results.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange remained in the green 4.66 points to 566.42.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups moved into the green, led by gold, triumphing 4.6%, materials, climbing 3.2%, and information technology, better by 0.9%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, sagging 2.1%, real-estate, off 1.7%, and health-care, sliding 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 flickered near the flatline Wednesday as traders looked for a market bottom after days of volatility, even as China and the European Union announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in the latest escalation of the global trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrials remained buoyant 42.04 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 37,687.63
The broader index notched 14.05 points higher to 4,996.82
The NASDAQ barreled ahead 143.36 points to 15,411.28.
Over the course of the previous four trading sessions, the Dow lost more than 4,500 points, while the S&P 500 sustained a 12% loss. The NASDAQ is down more than 13% in that period.
China announced it will impose an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting Thursday. This comes after U.S. tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports took effect shortly after midnight. The EU also approved its first set of tariffs on the U.S. set to start on April 15.
U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries also took effect. Canada reconfirmed Tuesday plans to put into effect 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles.
This includes vehicles that aren't compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in addition to non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of USMCA-compliant fully assembled vehicles brought into Canada from the U.S.
Some traders may have been encouraged that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would be taking a lead negotiating role in tariff talks. Wall Street would favor a bigger role for Bessent over Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick or trade advisor Peter Navarro.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury staggered, pushing yields all the way up to 4.45% from Tuesday's 4.28%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $2.52 to $57.06 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold spiked $111.10 to $3,101.30 U.S.
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday amid choppy trading, with energy stocks leading the losses, as China in a retaliatory move more than doubled its tariffs on U.S. goods after President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs took effect.
The TSX Composite Index moved lower 137.85 points by noon hour EDT Wednesday at 22,369.05.
The Canadian dollar regained 0.03 cents to 70.48 cents U.S.
Meanwhile, shares of Canadian gold miners found support from higher bullion prices, as traders sought the safe-haven asset with a weaker dollar and the rising prospect of U.S. rate cuts.
Barrick Gold and Aya Gold were in sharp focus before the bell, Barrick shares were up 84 cents, or 3.4%, to $25.82, while those for Aya gained 13 cents, or 1.4%, to $9.32.
Elsewhere, outdoor apparel company Roots gained seven cents, or 3.2%, to $2.25, after strong fourth-quarter results.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange remained in the green 4.66 points to 566.42.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups moved into the green, led by gold, triumphing 4.6%, materials, climbing 3.2%, and information technology, better by 0.9%.
The five laggards were weighed most by energy, sagging 2.1%, real-estate, off 1.7%, and health-care, sliding 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 flickered near the flatline Wednesday as traders looked for a market bottom after days of volatility, even as China and the European Union announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in the latest escalation of the global trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrials remained buoyant 42.04 points to move into Wednesday afternoon at 37,687.63
The broader index notched 14.05 points higher to 4,996.82
The NASDAQ barreled ahead 143.36 points to 15,411.28.
Over the course of the previous four trading sessions, the Dow lost more than 4,500 points, while the S&P 500 sustained a 12% loss. The NASDAQ is down more than 13% in that period.
China announced it will impose an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting Thursday. This comes after U.S. tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports took effect shortly after midnight. The EU also approved its first set of tariffs on the U.S. set to start on April 15.
U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries also took effect. Canada reconfirmed Tuesday plans to put into effect 25% retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles.
This includes vehicles that aren't compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, in addition to non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of USMCA-compliant fully assembled vehicles brought into Canada from the U.S.
Some traders may have been encouraged that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he would be taking a lead negotiating role in tariff talks. Wall Street would favor a bigger role for Bessent over Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick or trade advisor Peter Navarro.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury staggered, pushing yields all the way up to 4.45% from Tuesday's 4.28%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $2.52 to $57.06 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold spiked $111.10 to $3,101.30 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment