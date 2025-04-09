403
CF Energy, Angus Gold, Integrated Cyber At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> CF Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.56 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Orvana Minerals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
