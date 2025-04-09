Big Question: Can China Or The US Endure Greater Trade War Pain?

MENAFN - Asia Times) China remains resolute in the face of US tariffs, challenging the United States to engage in a comprehensive trade war that could disrupt both economies. The critical question is: which nation can endure greater pain?

Unlike the US, China does not contend with a free stock market, independent capitalists or an elected congress. This allows Beijing to withstand sustained pressure for months or years, attributing economic challenges to American antagonism.

Conversely, the US faces potential domestic pushback against President Donald Trump's policies.

China is strategically positioning itself, wagering that the US is unprepared for a full-scale trade conflict that threatens global commerce. Beijing anticipates that America will falter in dealing with a potential market crash, rising inflation, and recession, thereby weakening Trump's key strategy against China – economic decoupling.

President Xi Jinping has stated that the Chinese economy is“an ocean, not a pond.” At the same time, Premier Li Qiang, during a meeting with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, asserted that China is ready to weather the trade storm and will not succumb to US tariffs.

For years, China has developed a nuanced plan B, resembling North Korea's model of self-sufficiency. Part of this strategy includes halting imports of US soybeans or sorghum – essential animal feed – and thus demonstrating readiness to forgo these commodities, at least temporarily, that some US strategists deemed vital for China.

Moreover, the geopolitical landscape is intricate. China apparently is sending volunteers to support Russia in the Ukraine war, thereby tightening Moscow's ties and complicating any potential agreements between President Vladimir Putin and the US.

Chinese involvement in Ukraine provides the People's Liberation Army (PLA) with valued combat experience, as its soldiers have not seen battle for 45 years.