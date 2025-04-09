403
Talisker Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:29 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd. : Has begun lateral development on the Alhambra Vein on the 1105 level at the Bralorne Gold Project. To date, a total of 107.1 metres of 3X3 metre development has been completed at the Mustang Mine including 2.2 metres in the mineralized Alhambra Vein. Vein access is currently underway on four levels with 11.4 metres already completed on the 1060 level, 34 metres completed on the 1075 level, 26.4 metres completed on the 1105 level and 9.3 metres completed on the 1120 level. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.56.
