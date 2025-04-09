403
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd : Provided an update on its first quarter 2025 preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin, as well as on its cash and debt positions as at March 31, 2025. All monetary amounts included in this report are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. Osisko earned 19,014 attributable gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. Osisko recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of $54.9 million during the first quarter and preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $1.6 million, resulting in a quarterly cash margin of approximately $53.3 million (representing a quarterly record cash margin of 97.1%). As at March 31, 2025, Osisko's cash position was approximately $63.1 million, following a $19.6 million net repayment on the Company's revolving credit facility during the first quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares T are trading up $0.48 at $27.92.
