Lack Of Trust Looms Over High-Stakes Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations

MENAFN - Asia Times) The announcement of planned talks between the US and Iran in Oman signifies a crucial development – especially given the history of distrust and animosity that has characterized their interactions.

There remains a degree of confusion as to whether the negotiations over Iran's development of a nuclear capacity will be direct or indirect. The US has said that its Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. Donald Trump has publicly stated that Iran will be in “great danger” if the negotiations fail.

Iran meanwhile has said that talks will be conducted through an intermediary . Araghchi commented that :“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court.”

This seeming clash in messaging before the talks have even begun is not the greatest omen for their success, even with the threat of US or Israeli military action hovering over Iran. Representatives from Iran, China and Russia are reported to have met in Moscow on April 8.

China's foreign ministry released a statement reminding the world that it was the US that“unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA” – the 2015 nuclear deal or joint comprehensive plan of action –“and caused the current situation.” It stressed the need for Washington to“show political sincerity, act in the spirit of mutual respect, engage in dialogue and consultation and stop the threat of force and maximum pressure.”

This followed messaging from Washington that very much focused on the possibility of force and maximum pressure. Speaking to the press after meeting the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump struck a very aggressive note , saying:“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and if the talks aren't successful, I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran if that's the case.”