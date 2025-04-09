How The Pacific Islands Can Respond To The Trump Administration

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article, first published by Pacific Forum , is republished with permission.

Anyone who followed President Trump's first term and his statements on the road to a second cannot be completely surprised at his foreign policy adjustments in the first months of this term. Still, the confusion and rapidity of this administration's redirection have not only sown doubt around the world.

They also raise the question of whether this represents a fundamental long-term change in America's generational commitment to a leading world role, to our allies and partners and to the geopolitical challenges of our generation – or a short-term adjustment motivated (or purposely amplified) by legitimate American voter concerns at the costs and sharing of that commitment.

To cut to the chase, I believe it is the latter. The question is how best to adapt to this rhythm in the long term as opposed to overreacting now into far worse scenarios.

Let's first be clear about what's going on. The Trump administration, fed by concerns of some parts of American society, is engaged in a purge of perceived excesses in American foreign policy and spending, driven by a sense that the US economy and government are leaving too many of our own behind.

We can debate the underlying argument; I agree the US economy and government are leaving too many of our own behind, but not because we engage fully in the world. The reality is that this sentiment is driving the Trump administration's actions.

Let's also acknowledge the real-world consequences of this abrupt shift. Whole programs that assist international partners with their most intractable challenges, in health, economic development and more, are falling victim to the attempted dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and related agencies and NGOs. \

The purge of any program related to climate change dismisses the real-world, often existential challenges, especially of the island and seacoast nations. \