“Azercell Könüllüləri” Congratulate Children On Holidays

“Azercell Könüllüləri” Congratulate Children On Holidays
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Volunteers organized another charitable initiative
on the eve of the New Year
On the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New
Year celebrations,“Azercell Könüllüləri” (Azercell Volunteers) has
organized a charitable event aimed at supporting children. As part
of this heartwarming campaign,“Azercell Könüllüləri” delivered
gifts to over 200 children, spreading festive spirit. Volunteers
visited families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Patriotic
War, as well as low-income families.
Also, with the support of the Hajigabul District Executive
Authority,“Azercell Könüllüləri” organized entertainment
activities in Hajigabul and shared the New Year's festive
atmosphere with local children.
The list of children benefited from the initiative were provided
by the Hajigabul District Executive Authority and the“Zəfər”
Public Association.
Established in 2004,“Azercell Könüllüləri,” consisting of
Azercell employees, has been committed to organizing charitable
initiatives that reflect the company's dedication to community
welfare and social responsibility.
For more information about“Azercell Telecom” LLC and its
activities, please visit the official
Azercel website.
