Chagaroot Announces Launch Of Cleanse & Nourish: A Groundbreaking Cleanse Program With Daily Meals And Supplements

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 7, 2025 - ChagaRoot, a local pioneer in plant-forward dining, is excited to announce the launch of its new Cleanse & Nourish program. For a limited time, cleanses are now available with free delivery throughout the Las Vegas Metro area. This innovative program offers a holistic approach to cleansing and nourishment through carefully designed meal and supplement plans.







Image caption: Cleanse & Nourish with food in Las Vegas, NV.

ChagaRoot first opened its doors in September 2022 on the corner of Flamingo and Pecos as a casual dining restaurant focused on gourmet mushroom-based cuisine. Known for its diverse menu of burgers, tacos, salads, bowls, smoothies, sides, and signature Mushies, ChagaRoot has been a beacon of plant-based dining in Las Vegas. With a commitment to health and wellness, the restaurant has continued to evolve, and now, ChagaRoot is proud to unveil Cleanse & Nourish with Food – a program designed to elevate everyday wellness for the Las Vegas community.

The Cleanse & Nourish program has been in development since 2020 to provide the highest quality superfoods and adaptogens at affordable prices.

It offers three different plans to suit varying needs:



1-Day Quick Reset

3-Day Balance Detox 5-Day Deep Clean

Each plan includes a nutrient-dense fortified soup, a functional gourmet entrée, two MycoTropic Keto shots, one serving of MycoGreens, and two MycoProtein powders – all crafted with superfoods, functional mushrooms, and adaptogens in a calorie-restricted meal plan. Whether you're looking for a quick reset or a deeper detox, these cleanses are designed to align with your body's natural processes for optimal health and vitality. Every meal plan is delivered free to your home throughout the Las Vegas Valley .

Customers can order their cleanse plans online or visit ChagaRoot's restaurant to pick up their meals.

“We are thrilled to introduce Cleanse & Nourish to our Las Vegas community,” said Adam Klimkowski, CEO of ChagaRoot.“This program is more than just a cleanse-it's a sustainable approach to long-term wellness. With the power of functional mushrooms and nutrient-packed foods with botanicals, we believe Cleanse & Nourish can make a meaningful impact on people's health and lifestyle.”

The foundation of Cleanse & Nourish has been cultivated by Shane Stuart, a Las Vegas native and longtime advocate for holistic health. Shane, who previously owned and operated GrassRoots and Panacea, has spent years developing the menu at ChagaRoot and is the Mixologist for the Cleanse & Nourish menu and protocols.

“The development of Cleanse & Nourish comes from years of dedication to creating food that not only tastes good but also supports the body's natural healing and detoxification processes,” said Shane Stuart.“I've always been passionate about teaching the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables, and this cleanse program is a perfect extension of that mission.”

As the demand for health-conscious dining options continues to grow, ChagaRoot's Cleanse & Nourish program offers a convenient and effective way for Las Vegas residents to improve their wellness and nutrition.

About ChagaRoot:

ChagaRoot is a plant-forward, gourmet mushroom restaurant located at Flamingo and Pecos in Las Vegas, NV. Since opening, ChagaRoot has been committed to providing nutritious, flavorful meals with a focus on functional ingredients like medicinal mushrooms and adaptogens. In addition to dining in, ChagaRoot offers meal plans, supplements, and wellness products designed to support overall health.

