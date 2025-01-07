Global Mobile Fuel Delivery System Market Size Expected To Reach $8.75 Billion By 2032 - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – January 7, 2025 – A Mobile Delivery System is a system that enables fuel delivery directly to a vehicle, machine, or equipment wherever they are located. It typically involves a mobile fuel delivery vehicle, such as a tanker truck or trailer, that carries fuel to the customer's location and pumps it directly into their equipment. This system is commonly used by businesses that rely on large fleets of or equipment, such as companies, companies, and agricultural operations. It can also be used by individuals who need fuel delivered to remote or hard-to-reach locations. Therefore, the mobile fuel delivery system market is predicted to expand over the forecast period. Based on product type, petrol, and diesel fuel are the most in demand. On the other hand, truck and generator applications contribute to the highest demand for the mobile fuel delivery system market which is anticipated to expand the market scope in the coming years. A report from Business Research Insights said that the global Mobile Fuel Delivery System Market size was valued at approximately USD 5.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of about 7.1%. during the forecast period. Active Companies in the markets today include EzFill Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: EZFL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH).





The Business Research Insights report said:“The mobile fuel delivery system market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to increasing demand for convenience and time-saving services, rising fuel prices, and the need for contactless fuel delivery services during the pandemic. The market is expected to witness its potential growth with the growing latest trend in the market for instance, the adoption of advanced technologies, as mobile fuel delivery service providers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud computing to improve their operational efficiency and customer experience. Along with this, Service providers are partnering with other companies to expand their reach and offer a wider range of services. For example, they may partner with car rental companies or parking garage operators to provide fuel delivery services which is the latest trend in the market to enlarge the market size. The mobile fuel delivery system market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenient and time-saving fuel delivery services. With busy lifestyles and longer working hours, consumers are finding it challenging to visit gas stations to fuel up their vehicles. The mobile fuel delivery system addresses this problem by delivering fuel directly to the customer's location, whether it be their home, office, or any other location which is helping to expand the market growth.”





EzFill Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: EZFL) Successfully Closes Acquisition of Shell Fleet, Accelerating Nationwide Mobile Fueling Expansion – Following the Closing of its 2024 Transactions, EzFill Now Operating in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Phoenix – EzFill Holdings, Inc. ($EZFL), a leading mobile fueling company, today announced the completion of its purchase of a fleet of trucks from Shell Retail and Convenience Operations LLC (“Shell”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Oil Products US. By integrating these trucks into its existing fleet, EzFill significantly bolsters its operational capacity and expands its service footprint in Texas and brings the Company into Arizona while furthering its mission to provide efficient and reliable fueling solutions across its growing service areas.





The transaction closed on Friday December 27, 2024, and as a result EzFill has officially commenced operations in four new markets: Phoenix, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin; and expanded operations in Dallas. EzFill has started the process of integrating the Shell trucks into its fast-growing infrastructure.





The goals of the purchase include: Expanding EzFill's Fleet: The acquisition adds 73 trucks, increasing the fleet to 139. This expansion will bolster operational capacity, allowing the Company to handle a larger volume of commercial accounts and ensure timely service delivery in new and existing markets. EzFill expects to deliver approximately 16 million gallons just with these new trucks alone, in 2025.





Experiencing Market Growth and Further National Expansion: With the purchase, EzFill now has a presence in 6 states and 14 markets, including: Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Detroit, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Phoenix.





“This expansion of our fleet and the opening of these new markets marks a significant step toward achieving national operations and presence and reaching profitability,” said EzFill CEO Yehuda Levy.“We grew this company from a small 4 truck operation in Miami Beach and are now operating 139 trucks in 6 states. As one of the largest app-based mobile fueling companies, we hope to be able to deliver upwards of 26 million gallons and produce over $100 million in revenues in 2025. We will continue to grow consistent service standards and brand visibility while leveraging economies of scale to improve efficiency and competitiveness. Furthermore, we believe that this new expansion will help us achieve the scale needed to reach profitability in the near term.” Continued... Read the EzFill full press release by going to:





Other recent developments in the markets include:





Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a multi-year strategic partnership to empower millions of Amazon sellers to manage their finances, stay compliant, access capital, and grow their business. By leveraging Intuit's AI-driven expert platform, millions of Amazon sellers will be able to discover and access Intuit's platform seamlessly, benefiting from powerful financial insights like profitability, cash flow, and estimated tax liabilities to fuel their growth.





QuickBooks will become Amazon's preferred partner for financial management solutions integrated directly in Amazon Seller Central, the Amazon site where sellers manage their businesses.





The Board of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) recently announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the third quarter 2024 interim dividend, which was announced on October 31, 2024 at US$0.344 per ordinary share.





Shareholders have been able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling. Holders of ordinary shares who have validly submitted US dollars, euros or pounds sterling currency elections by November 29, 2024 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.344, €0.3262 or 27.03p per ordinary share, respectively.





Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) recently announced its Corporate Plan to 2030, creating a platform to further extend the company's track record of delivering leading shareholder value. The plan reflects the company's strategy to leverage its unique set of competitive advantages and unrivaled opportunities to create significant upside potential for shareholders. The company expects to deliver incremental growth potential of $20 billion in earnings and $30 billion in cash flow driven by investing in competitively advantaged opportunities, continued excellence in execution, and disciplined cost and capital management.





“ExxonMobil has a unique set of highly valuable competitive advantages that equip us to do what few companies have ever done – create world-scale solutions to society's biggest challenges, decade after decade,” said Darren Woods, ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO.“Our steadfast commitment to strengthening these advantages, including an unwavering investment in technology, has led to a history of innovative solutions that meet society's critical needs, reduce costs, and grow high-value products. That's a formula for profitable growth and shareholder value through and beyond 2030 – no matter the pace and scale of the energy transition – that truly puts us in a league of our own.”





DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) Canada and Walmart Canada recently announced a nationwide collaboration, providing more Canadians across the country with on-demand access to grocery and general merchandise essentials. This comes as Canadians continue to seek affordable and convenient shopping options, which they can now find at Walmart through DoorDash's easy-to-use app and website.





“We're thrilled to collaborate with DoorDash to offer Canadians another fast and convenient way to access our broad assortment, right at their fingertips,” said Ignacio Baladron, Vice President, Omni Channel & Online Grocery at Walmart Canada.“DoorDash opens our doors to Canadians who are strapped for time, in need of last-minute items or who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home – especially as we head into the holiday season. We're proud to continue our journey to become the number one omnichannel retailer as we live out our mission of helping Canadians save money so they can live better.”





