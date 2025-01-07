TPA Technologies Named A Workday Staffing Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPA technologies, a leading consulting firm, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday,

Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their

people and

money . This partnership will expand and enhance TPA technologies' ability to deliver Workday-certified talent to organizations implementing the Workday platform.

To meet the growing needs of clients, TPA technologies expanded its team of Workday experts to help connect top talent with Workday support opportunities. Led by Michael Wrightington, who brings 10 years of expertise in supporting the Workday ecosystem, its practice continues to thrive. As a Workday Partner, TPA technologies will offer clients the ability to work with a trusted partner that understands their needs and can provide the team needed to support their implementation and use of Workday.

"The need for Workday certified professionals continues, and we have to adapt to serve our clients and consultants," said TPA technologies president Dan Hinckley. "Our ability to understand technology challenges and find the talent needed to solve them is at the heart of our team."

Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Adaptive Planning support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to plan for and adapt to business growth and change.

For more information on TPA technologies' Workday Practice, visit:

About TPA technologies

TPA technologies is a leading technology consulting firm serving the information technology needs of national and international clients seeking "Staffing Solutions." TPA is headquartered in Boston MA.

