5 Workplace Safety Resolutions For 2025 From Pinnacol Assurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year is the perfect time for employers to reflect and set intentions for a safer and healthier workplace in 2025. The most productive businesses create a thriving environment where employees feel safe, valued, and protected.



With that in mind, here are five workplace safety

resolutions to prioritize in the coming year:

1. Commit to Measurable Safety Goals

We've all made a new year's only to feel our commitment faltering three weeks into January. This year, let's increase our chances of success by setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) safety goals.



Instead of simply aiming to reduce accidents, commit to "reducing slips, trips, and falls by 50% by Q3 2025". Then develop tactics like purchasing slip-resistant mats and teaching staff to walk like a penguin . This approach allows you to take specific actions, track progress and celebrate successes.



2. Find the Right Fit for Personal Protective Equipment

Proper PPE is crucial, but ensuring it fits correctly is equally important. This is especially vital for women and individuals with unique anatomical needs. Ill-fitting PPE can compromise safety and lead to preventable injuries.



Start the year by conducting a job hazard analysis

to identify where PPE is needed, then implement a PPE assessment plan to guarantee every employee has equipment that fits properly and provides optimal protection.



3. Recognize the Power of Mental Health

Workplace safety extends beyond physical well-being. Prioritize mental health at work

by fostering a supportive environment that encourages open communication and reduces stigma.



Consider implementing initiatives like step challenges, mindfulness workshops, or employee assistance programs to promote mental wellness. Recognize that by supporting your employees with their personal challenges, you'll improve their ability to be present at work, too.

4. Identify Trends to Stay Ahead of the Curve

Don't wait for an incident to occur before conducting safety training. Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging trends like OSHA's top ten most cited violations . Consider using AI tools

to analyze your accident data and develop targeted training programs.



5. Foster a Culture of Communication

Encourage open communication between management and employees regarding safety concerns. Regularly inspect your workplace, involve employees in safety investigations, and empower them to report hazards without fear of reprisal.



By embracing these resolutions, you'll not only make 2025 the safest year yet but also manage your workers' comp costs.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacol Assurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED