Heybike Introduces ALPHA: Forging A New Path In The E-Bike Era With A Mid-Drive Motor & Accessibility To Everyone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Luxury Riding for Everyone

Each ALPHA

comes with a powerful, mid-drive motor that efficiently directs power through the chainwheel to the rear wheel and derailleur, ensuring efficient power transmission and balanced force distribution. ALPHA's motor placement, combined with the force and sensor positioning, maximizes the advantages of the torque sensor technology. Heybike's self-developed Galaxy Perform S eDrive System provides more than 8% of range compared to batteries of the same capacity. Working in harmony with the Mivice X700 Mid-drive Motor, ALPHA channels energy directly to the crankset, providing riders with better power distribution and less energy loss during rides. The 500W mid-drive motor works with the torque sensor to provide a smooth and intuitive riding experience,

enhancing the ride and making the e-bike more accessible to riders of all ages and genders.

In addition to the strong motor, responsive torque sensor and efficient power use, Heybike wants to position the ALPHA as the lavish E-bike for the layman and expert alike due to its competitive pricing structure. Details are scarce at the moment, but according to Heybike, the ALPHA will possess an MSRP priced under $2000, making ALPHA not only more accessible, but also more affordable given the specs and features.

Easy Climbing

Each ALPHA utilizes its high torque performance optimally, making climbing hills a breeze. Riders with hilly terrain in their path will make short work of each trip with ALPHA's 105 N.m of torque to apply. The bike's gear-down mechanism is designed for uphill climbs, ensuring that riders can tackle even the steepest inclines with ease and safety. Due to the centralized motor location, riders will be pleased to know overall weight distribution is optimized so going uphill is just as enjoyable as going down. Heybike has dubbed this feature, "Easy Climbing" as riders will feel riding hilly terrain is less physically demanding and overall easier to do.

Superb

Energy Saving

ALPHA

was created with energy efficiency in mind. The balanced design and Galaxy eDrive system ensures easy maneuverability on both city streets and rugged trails. This dream team makes

ALPHA

an appropriate choice for those wanting to get the absolute most out of their bike riding experience. Riders will notice how versatile the ALPHA is due to its ability to adapt power output to current needs. This means, rather than riders getting a jolt of unexpected power when they pedal, they get the right amount of pedal assistance when they need.

Any Terrain, Any Time

With a desire to conquer various terrains, ALPHA possesses two massive 26 by 4-inch fat tires that can glide across city streets, rugged trails, snow-covered landscapes, and sandy beaches effortlessly. The sturdy construction and adjustable front fork suspension system give the ALPHA many versatile options for riders who require superb performance in any environment.

Large fat tires give riders more traction and supply an extra layer of cushioning over road bumps, bangs, and cracks.

Heybike at CES 2025

Join Heybike on CES 2025 at LVCC North Hall booth 10715 in Las Vegas,

NV from January 7th to January 10th. At CES this year, Heybike plans to officially announce the ALPHA, including relevant specifics like the estimated release and delivery date, as well as relevant MSRP. In addition,

Heybike

will also exhibit 4 additional product families from the Heybike Universe, aptly titled the

Helio, Magellanic, X and Omega Series. "Our E-bike Universe is created to accommodate riders from all walks of life," Marketing Director Coco Liu states. "We hope our bikes, with their advanced features and benefits, can accompany a variety of riders through every stage of life, bringing happiness, joy and exhilaration at every turn." You can find Heybike at booth #10715

and get first-hand experience with all their latest models.



About Heybike

Heybike is a fast-growing global brand with over 200,000 riders in 3 years. With advanced products and eco-friendly bikes, we aim to inspire people to break routines and let their joy out.

For more information about Heybike ALPHA, please visit: .

