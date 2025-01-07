Therap Services Introduces Daily MAR To Enhance Person-Centered Care, Allowing Users To Record Medications For Specific Dates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries is pleased to introduce the innovative Daily medication Administration Record (MAR) module, designed to enhance Person-Centered care and streamline medication management processes. This advanced tool allows users to efficiently manage and record medications administered to individuals on specific dates, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.
Therap's new Daily MAR module is designed to improve efficiency in medication administration. It empowers users to schedule and record medications, treatments, PRNs, and PRN follow-ups while leveraging advanced features such as barcode and QR scanning. These functionalities not only save time for staff but also ensure accuracy and reduce the possibility of errors. By focusing on intuitive workflows, the module aligns with Therap's mission to support providers in delivering high-quality, Person-Centered care.
Users with specific caseload-based roles can record and update medication data with ease. The module also allows for the management of PRN medications, including scheduling, resolving follow-ups, and recording contingent PRN doses. This flexibility ensures that diverse medication administration scenarios are comprehensively addressed.
The interface of the Daily MAR provides users with detailed information about each individual, including their medication history, allergies, medical diagnoses, and dietary guidelines. By integrating these details, the module offers a holistic view that supports informed decision-making. Advanced filtering options enable users to narrow down records by date, medication type, and other criteria, while the quick entry feature facilitates efficient, timely documentation for current-day medications. For providers with enabled barcode or QR scanning preferences, the module enhances efficiency by allowing medications to be recorded through a simple scan.
Therap's Daily MAR exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation in healthcare technology, streamlining medication management to enhance Person-Centered care.
For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit
About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.
Learn more at
Related Links
SOURCE Therap Services
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109064508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.