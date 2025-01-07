(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is collaborating with Sony Solutions Corporation (Sony) to present the cutting-edge GS500 AI Vision System at CES 2025.

Leopard Imaging and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Collaborate to Showcase GS500 AI-Based Imaging Solution for Smart City at CES 2025

The GS500 AI Vision System features the state-of-the-art GS500-MIPI camera, powered by Sony's world-first intelligent vision sensor IMX500 and its advanced edge AI sensing platform, AITRIOSTM. This combination of Leopard Imaging advanced camera design and manufacturing together with Sony IMX500 sensor delivers robust AI processing capabilities, enabling high-performance edge AI computing directly on the device.

Equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor, the GS500 excels at scene interpretation and executing machine learning tasks within the camera itself. Its edge AI-powered design from IMX500

furthers high-speed performance, enhanced security, and a scalable system architecture adaptable to various applications.

Together, the system supports seamless installation and maintenance with flexible connectivity options, including PoE, WiFi, and LTE-CatM1, while enabling OTA updates for AI models and applications.

A standout feature is its data minimization approach. Sony's IMX500 sensor processes visual data into metadata at the point of capture. This supports data anonymization and robust protection, making the GS500 an ideal solution for privacy-conscious deployments in smart city infrastructure, robotic vision, and industrial automation.

Leopard Imaging's expertise in AI-driven imaging was recognized when it secured first place in the 2023 Pedestrian Safety Challenge Hackathon, co-sponsored by the tinyML Foundation, the City of San José, and Sony Semiconductor Solutions. This achievement played a pivotal role in advancing the development of the GS500 AI Vision System.

Visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2025, Booth No. 9439, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 7th-10th, to explore GS500 demo, and Leopard Imaging latest imaging innovations. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected] .

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

*AITRIOS and AITRIOS logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1 408-263-0988

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

